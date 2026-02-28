Declare Chandigarh no-plastic zone: Mayor Saurabh Joshi to governor

Calling for an immediate and absolute ban on polythene across Chandigarh, mayor Saurabh Joshi has shot off a letter to UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, highlighting that the unchecked circulation and usage of plastic carry bags despite existing restrictions have pushed the city into an environmental and moral crisis. He sought swift executive intervention to declare Chandigarh a zero-polythene city. The issue has moved beyond routine sanitation lapses and now threatens the very identity of Chandigarh as the City Beautiful, he stated. Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi called for a total prohibition on manufacture, storage and sale of polythene bags; mandatory enclosure and strict regulation of scrap yards; establishment of plastic-free garbage collection points to safeguard stray animals; and imposition of stringent penalties on violators. (HT File)

He also mentioned that stray cattle were forced to ingest polythene from garbage heaps, leading prolonged suffering and often painful deaths. Raising alarm over unregulated scrap operations in peripheral villages, the mayor pointed out that plastic waste scattered during segregation is contaminating agricultural fields, degrading soil fertility and polluting groundwater, thereby endangering both rural ecosystems and public health.

Seeking a comprehensive crackdown, Joshi called for a total prohibition on manufacture, storage and sale of polythene bags; mandatory enclosure and strict regulation of scrap yards; establishment of plastic-free garbage collection points to safeguard stray animals; and imposition of stringent penalties on violators.

The mayor also urged the administration to launch a citywide enforcement and awareness campaign.