‘Declare rain damages as national disaster’: HP House passes resolution

As per the statement given by the deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri in the assembly on Thursday, the state so far has suffered a loss of ₹2,623 crore.

Parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Thursday moved a resolution declaring the havoc wreaked by incessant monsoons in various parts of Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster under Rule 102 before the Himachal Pradesh state assembly.

“A resolution has been passed by the state assembly unanimously demanding the Centre to declare the devastation as national calamity and also announce a special relief package for the state,” said Agnihotri while talking to the media on Thursday.

Speaking in the assembly, Chauhan said, “The state has suffered massive destruction. However, I do not feel the assembly can be deferred as many important matters have to be taken up, besides some Bills have to be passed. So I moved a resolution urging the Centre to declare the rain disaster in Himachal as a national disaster in which the entire House can participate.”

Considering the “importance and urgency” speaker Kuldeep Pathnia said, “The resolution is in state interest so it would be debated upon. I am admitting the resolution for debate after relaxing the mandatory three days’ notice period for debate under Rule 102.”

Legislators from both the ruling Congress party and the Opposition BJP debated on the rain disaster situation in the state to urge the Centre to declare the rain disaster as a national disaster. After the resolution is passed the same will be forwarded to the Centre.

Supporting the resolution, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “Opposition would support the resolution as the entire state had been severely affected and we all are equally concerned that timely help should reach the affected people and restoration work should be quick and effective”. However, he added, “Looking at the situation, there is an urgent need to requisition helicopters to rescue people, especially those facing medical problems in Lahaul Spiti as it will take very long to restore road connectivity.”

Agnihotri informed the House that one helicopter has been requisitioned for Lahaul Spiti and four for Chamba.

The Himachal Pradesh monsoon session had to be adjourned for about 15 minutes following heated exchange between the ruling party and opposition during discussion on the point of order brought by saffron party MLAs on the issue of damages inflicted by different districts over the last 72 hours.

The commotion started as Agnihotri while giving details of action taken by the government in providing relief and fescue in disaster hit districts — Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Lahaul Spiti and Mandi, accused BJP of doing politics over disaster. Reacting strongly the BJP MLAs stood up on their seats and after heated exchanges agitated BJP MLAs moved out of the house.

“The government is sensitive to the situation but the impression is being given that the government is not doing anything. With our limited resources we are providing all possible help on the ground,” said Agnihotri while hitting out at BJP.

He said that Chamba, Kangra, Kullu districts are worst affected by the rains that lashed the state between August 24 to August 27. He said that the Manimahesh Yatra was suspended and 3,269 pilgrims have been evacuated including 1730 men, 1259 women and 280 children. Agnihorti told the house that in Chamba and Lahaul Spiti Intra Circle roaming has been started to restore communication.

Jai Ram Thakur, while speaking to the media outside the assembly, said, “Entire villages have been washed away. The Kullu-Manali road has been blocked for the past three days, with all routes cut off and thousands of tourists stranded. People are spending nights in their vehicles. In Lahaul and Chamba, the situation is such that even ration supplies are not reaching people. The government has failed to arrange essential supplies.” Thakur said that three legislators from Chamba district including Hans Raj, MLA from Churah, Janak Raj MLA from Bhamour had been raising the issue of deploying helicopters for rescue operations, but the state government had taken “no action.” “The government is misleading as despite a lot of people being stranded the deputy CM tells the House that ‘everything is fine’. Many areas in Kullu–Manali, Lahaul–Spiti, and Chamba remain inaccessible,” he added.

In a scathing scathing attack, the leader of Opposition questioned the absence of the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“This is the most important issue before the assembly. Even when the state is in the grip of disaster the CM is not here to lead relief efforts instead, he is attending political events.

Churah MLA Hans Raj, speaking to reporters about the situation, said, “It is catastrophic, as many many parts of the constituency are cut off.”

He said “Heavy rains have devastated different districts, but this time Chamba has been hit severely. My constituency is completely cut off, there is no contact with the area, and we have no confirmed casualty figures. The Chamba headquarters itself is still inaccessible. Dalhousie, Churah, Pangi, and Sach Pass have received more than a foot of snow, and all routes are blocked.” “The state government is missing from the ground, and the Chief Minister should have been here monitoring the situation. Instead, he is away at political events. People are anxious because the government is not informing them about the actual state of affairs,” he said.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains have cut off main roads leaving many stranded in Lahaul Spiti.

Speaking in the assembly, MLA Anuradha Rana said, “National Highway 3 was blocked, and around 70 trucks were stranded near Stingri. Some people were also stuck between Pagal Nala and Telangana, which is very close to the Atal Tunnel. The administration and departments acted promptly and ensured the safety of people.” She added that due to the absence of adequate medical facilities and road connectivity, three critically ill patients, along with attendants, were airlifted from Keylong to Bhuntar Airport. “The BRO (Border Roads Organisation) and PWD are working on road restoration. Many roads, including those connecting Kullu and Manali, remain blocked. This is a big challenge for transporting our crops to the markets. We may need the Army’s assistance to ensure roads are reopened quickly, especially for medical emergencies,” said the MLA.

Rana noted that power and mobile connectivity had been badly hit in recent days, though electricity had been restored in some areas. Network services were gradually resuming.

The MLA informed that the Disaster Management Act has been enforced, with all officers recalled from leave and stationed in the field. Control rooms have been set up, and food supplies, including packaged food, have been provided to stranded people through local women’s groups and panchayats.

Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania convened a high-powered meeting with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state government departments to review road restoration efforts and coordination in ongoing relief operations.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday assured the House that cess imposed by the Himachal Pradesh government would not put any additional burden on the common man. Replying to a query BJP MLA from Bikram Singh in question hour, Agnihotri said that 10 cess imposed by the Himachal Pradesh government and the revenue generated from the cesses would be utilised in public interest and welfare activities.

Agnihotri informed that revenue of ₹762 crore has been generated from 10 cesses out of which some were levied during the BJP government. The government was assuring that cess was imposed on big industrialists, liquor traders and contractors and did not affect the common man, he said. Heated exchanges were witnessed when Bikram Thakur raised questions over transparency and effectiveness of the cesses and Deputy CM said that the finance department was preparing stringent SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for spending the money collected through cess.