Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Decline in stubble burning cases in Haryana: Agri minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 06, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Stating that this practice not only enhances soil fertility but also provides economic benefits to farmers, the agriculture minister said that incorporating crop residue into the soil boosts the levels of carbon and other nutrients, leading to higher yields in subsequent crops

Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana has said that the state government is promoting the use of straw as manure by encouraging farmers to incorporate it into their fields.

The government’s awareness campaign has significantly reduced stubble-burning cases this season, says Rana. (HT File)
The government’s awareness campaign has significantly reduced stubble-burning cases this season, says Rana. (HT File)

Stating that this practice not only enhances soil fertility but also provides economic benefits to farmers, the agriculture minister said that incorporating crop residue into the soil boosts the levels of carbon and other nutrients, leading to higher yields in subsequent crops.

“Scientific research has demonstrated that mixing straw into the soil strengthens the nutrient cycle and increases soil carbon levels, which in turn improves the yield of future crops,” Rana said adding that many progressive farmers are now using crop residues as fertiliser by incorporating them into the soil.

“This approach not only boosts crop yields by 3 to 5 quintals per acre annually but also reduces costs by lowering urea consumption,” he added.

Citing the example of farmer Rajesh Saini from Bakana village in Yamunanagar district, the agriculture minister said that instead of burning stubble, Rajesh has been mixing it into his fields for the past three years. As a result, his crop yield has increased by about six quintals per acre, leading to an annual income boost of 10,000 to 15,000 per acre, the minister said.

According to the agriculture minister, Haryana cultivates paddy on approximately 28 lakh acre. He said the government’s awareness campaign has significantly reduced stubble-burning cases this season. He said the state government has also provided subsidised machines for in-situ and ex-situ stubble management, and farmers who refrain from burning stubble receive a financial incentive of 1,000 per acre.

Rana said that the Haryana government’s efforts have been praised by the Supreme Court. “Attributing the rising pollution in Delhi solely to stubble burning is misguided,” Rana said advising the Delhi government to implement concrete measures similar to those in Haryana.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //