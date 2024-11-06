Decline in stubble burning cases in Haryana: Agri minister

Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana has said that the state government is promoting the use of straw as manure by encouraging farmers to incorporate it into their fields. The government’s awareness campaign has significantly reduced stubble-burning cases this season, says Rana. (HT File)

Stating that this practice not only enhances soil fertility but also provides economic benefits to farmers, the agriculture minister said that incorporating crop residue into the soil boosts the levels of carbon and other nutrients, leading to higher yields in subsequent crops.

“Scientific research has demonstrated that mixing straw into the soil strengthens the nutrient cycle and increases soil carbon levels, which in turn improves the yield of future crops,” Rana said adding that many progressive farmers are now using crop residues as fertiliser by incorporating them into the soil.

“This approach not only boosts crop yields by 3 to 5 quintals per acre annually but also reduces costs by lowering urea consumption,” he added.

Citing the example of farmer Rajesh Saini from Bakana village in Yamunanagar district, the agriculture minister said that instead of burning stubble, Rajesh has been mixing it into his fields for the past three years. As a result, his crop yield has increased by about six quintals per acre, leading to an annual income boost of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per acre, the minister said.

According to the agriculture minister, Haryana cultivates paddy on approximately 28 lakh acre. He said the government’s awareness campaign has significantly reduced stubble-burning cases this season. He said the state government has also provided subsidised machines for in-situ and ex-situ stubble management, and farmers who refrain from burning stubble receive a financial incentive of ₹1,000 per acre.

Rana said that the Haryana government’s efforts have been praised by the Supreme Court. “Attributing the rising pollution in Delhi solely to stubble burning is misguided,” Rana said advising the Delhi government to implement concrete measures similar to those in Haryana.