Decomposing body of missing man found hanging from tree in Ludhiana

The dead body of a 29-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a secluded forest area near Brahmanmajra. He has been missing for the past 14 days. The decomposed body, which was hanging 15 feet above ground level, was discovered by some schoolchildren passing through the area, who then alerted locals, and subsequently, the police were informed. Due to the location and the time that had passed, the body was found in a decomposing state. (HT File)

According to the police, the deceased was a labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh. He was living in Shimlapuri with his brother. He was last seen leaving his workplace on October 21, though he never reached home that evening. Following his disappearance, his brother filed a missing person report, but search efforts yielded no results until the recent discovery in the forest, which locals rarely visit.

Due to the location and the time that had passed, the body was found in a decomposing state. Despite the condition, police managed to confirm his identity and contacted his family. According to his brother, he was planning to marry in December. The brother is unaware of any reason that could have led to such an outcome.

The Police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNS in the matter. The police suspected that he had ended his life on the same day he went missing.