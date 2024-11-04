Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Decomposing body of missing man found hanging from tree in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 05, 2024 05:12 AM IST

According to the police, the deceased was a labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh. He was living in Shimlapuri with his brother.

The dead body of a 29-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a secluded forest area near Brahmanmajra. He has been missing for the past 14 days. The decomposed body, which was hanging 15 feet above ground level, was discovered by some schoolchildren passing through the area, who then alerted locals, and subsequently, the police were informed.

Due to the location and the time that had passed, the body was found in a decomposing state. (HT File)
Due to the location and the time that had passed, the body was found in a decomposing state. (HT File)

According to the police, the deceased was a labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh. He was living in Shimlapuri with his brother. He was last seen leaving his workplace on October 21, though he never reached home that evening. Following his disappearance, his brother filed a missing person report, but search efforts yielded no results until the recent discovery in the forest, which locals rarely visit.

Due to the location and the time that had passed, the body was found in a decomposing state. Despite the condition, police managed to confirm his identity and contacted his family. According to his brother, he was planning to marry in December. The brother is unaware of any reason that could have led to such an outcome.

The Police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNS in the matter. The police suspected that he had ended his life on the same day he went missing.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //