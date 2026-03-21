Chandigarh, A standalone transplant centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here will soon become a reality, announced Professor Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, on Saturday. Dedicated transplant centre at PGIMER soon a reality, says institute director

"We will strengthen infrastructure, expand training, and ensure that transplantation services grow in both scale and impact," Prof Lal said, serving as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the Indian Society of Transplant Surgeons annual conference 2026 at PGIMER.

According to a PGIMER statement, transplant services at the institute are currently managed by individual specialised departments, which have delivered strong outcomes despite a decentralised setup.

The proposed dedicated transplant centre will unify services, create additional space and infrastructure, and enhance efficiency.

It will also enable structured training programmes with simulation facilities, strengthen research capabilities, improve coordination, reduce delays, and significantly upscale transplant volumes and patient outcomes, the statement said.

Describing transplantation as the highest calling in surgical science, Professor Lal remarked, "Transplantation is the most noble surgery; it restores not just life, but dignity and hope."

He paid rich tributes to the pioneers of the field, urging the younger generation to draw inspiration from their journeys. "These giants began with nothing. They stumbled, rose again, and never gave up. We stand today on the foundation of their sacrifices," the PGIMER statement quoted him as saying.

Reinforcing the importance of strong fundamentals, the director emphasised, "Before becoming good transplant surgeons, one must first become a good surgeon. You cannot run before you learn to walk. Transplantation demands discipline, training, and unwavering dedication."

Highlighting India's legacy, Lal noted, "The first recorded transplant in medical history was performed by Sushruta. This heritage should inspire us to lead with both pride and responsibility."

Drawing attention to patients' suffering, particularly those undergoing dialysis, the director stated, "Dialysis is a harrowing experience. It is easy to prescribe, but extremely difficult to endure. Transplantation offers dignity, quality of life, and hope."

Lal also acknowledged the silent yet critical role of transplant coordinators and donor families.

"The true drivers of transplantation are those who work quietly behind the scenes counselling families in moments of grief and enabling the gift of life. Their courage defines this movement," he added.

Professor S N Mehta, ex-head of Surgical Disciplines, AIIMS New Delhi, shared his professional journey and the challenges of initiating transplant during the early years with limited resources and ineffective immunosuppression.

On a similar note, Professor Mukut Minz, former head of the Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGIMER, highlighted the evolution of the speciality at PGI Chandigarh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.