Deep Sidhu’s aide booked for mowing down cyclist in Khanna
The Khanna police have booked a man after he allegedly mowed down a cyclist on Wednesday.
The accused identified as Palwinder Singh Talwara is said to have been a close aide of actor-turned activist Sandeep Sidhu alias Deep Sidhu, who was killed recently.
The victim has been identified as Major Singh of Ikolaha village. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Gurdeep Singh, son of the victim.
Gurdeep said his father was coming from Chakohi village on his bicycle. When he reached near Dera Pauwal, a speeding Mahindra Bolero hit his cycle, leaving him grievously injured. Major Singh was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station of Khanna. The accused is yet to be arrested.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
