Deep Sidhu's aide booked for mowing down cyclist in Khanna
chandigarh news

Deep Sidhu’s aide booked for mowing down cyclist in Khanna

The accused identified as Palwinder Singh Talwara is said to have been a close aide of actor-turned activist Sandeep Sidhu alias Deep Sidhu, who was killed recently.
The aide of Deep Sidhu allegedly ran over the victim near Dera Pauwal in Khanna. (HT File)
The aide of Deep Sidhu allegedly ran over the victim near Dera Pauwal in Khanna.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Khanna police have booked a man after he allegedly mowed down a cyclist on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Palwinder Singh Talwara is said to have been a close aide of actor-turned activist Sandeep Sidhu alias Deep Sidhu, who was killed recently.

The victim has been identified as Major Singh of Ikolaha village. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Gurdeep Singh, son of the victim.

Gurdeep said his father was coming from Chakohi village on his bicycle. When he reached near Dera Pauwal, a speeding Mahindra Bolero hit his cycle, leaving him grievously injured. Major Singh was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station of Khanna. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Story Saved
×
