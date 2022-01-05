Deepak Purohit is new Chandigarh DIG

Deepak Purohit, joined as DIG of Chandigarh Police on Tuesday. He was welcomed by the senior officials. Omvir Singh was felicitated for his promotion to the rank IGP. Purohit is AGMUT 2007 batch officer. He was posted as DCP of Delhi Police before joining Chandigarh.

Workshop on health and nutrition held

Panjab University’s (PU) ENACTUS team on Tuesday organised a nutrition and health workshop for people of the slum area of Nayagaon. The workshop was organised in collaboration with an NGO, Developing Indigenous Resources-India (DIR), Nayagaon. The participants were told about the needs and requirements of the body to maintain mental, social and physical well-being.

Refresher course begins at PU

A two-week refresher online course on “advancements in pedagogy” being hosted by UGC’s HRDC started at Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday. Eminent educationist and member of NEP 2020 drafting committee, BS Rajput, delivered the inaugural address.

NTU representative visits PU

Vidhi Sahae, senior global partnership manager, Nottingham Trent University (NTU), UK, visited Panjab University(PU) on Tuesday to discuss the progress under the memorandum of understanding for collaboration between NTU and PU. Sahae met PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to update him on the progress of NTU-PU Science and Technology Partnership Centre and other upcoming collaborative projects.

2 held for creating nuisance at shrine

Two men have been booked for allegedly creating nuisance at the Radha Soami Satsang Centre in Saket. The accused have been identified as Gaurav and Amit Sharma, both residents of Panchkula. As per the FIR, the duo has been forcibly entering the satsang ghar premises for the past many days. When they were stopped on Tuesday, they allegedly shouted at the sewadars and threatened them .The FIR states that they threatened the administrative committee as well. Following this, a case under section 452 and 506 of the IPC has been registered.

Kin of 2 held for misbehaving with govt officials hold dharna

A day after two men were arrested from Sector 37 market for misbehaving with government officials after being challaned for not wearing masks in public, their family members sat on dharna outside the Sector 39 police station demanding cancellation of FIRs lodged against them. A case under Sections 186, 353 and 188 of Indian Penal Code was registered against Davinder Balhara, 42, hailing from Karnal and Karam Vir Arya alias Karmu, 38, of Kaithal.