Deepender seeks special girdawari to assess crop loss due to hailstorm, rain

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday demanded that the BJP-JJP government should conduct a special girdawari to assess the crop loss due to hailstorm and unseasonal rainfall in the last two days.

Speaking at the ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ programme in Jhajjar’s Badali constituency, Hooda said the farmers are facing the brunt of nature and the government should provide them relief by giving compensation to them at the earliest.

“Even after paying the premium to the insurance companies every season, the hands of the farmers remain empty. Private insurance companies have earned huge profits of more than ₹40,000 crore only from Haryana,” he added.

During his address, Deepender claimed that he is the only MP from Haryana who is raising the voice of the people and accused the BJP MPs of ignoring issues of public importance.

“Earlier the opposition used to raise issues of public interest in the Parliament and when the government did not listen to the voice of the public, the opposition used to demand to stop the proceedings of the Parliament. But this is the first time when the ruling party itself is not allowing the Parliament to function,” he said.

Deepender, while reiterating the resolve of ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign, said that this mission is to unite the 36 fraternities in bonds of brotherhood, connect the farmer with the guarantee of MSP, and connect the youth with employment

“People are completely fed up with the present government. Now there is not much time left for the elections. The public is ready to oust BJP-JJP from power in the coming elections. They are eagerly waiting for the election,” he claimed.