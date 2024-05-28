Defeat the INDIA bloc, says Tandon during foot march in Chandigarh

BJP candidate form Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon on Monday asked the voters to defeat the INDIA bloc and said Congress candidate Manish Tewari was projecting himself as a “messiah” sent by God to save the Constitution. BJP candidate form Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon during his foot march in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

Tandon, addressing a gathering during his foot march in the city, said, “It is quite surprising that a representative of a party that has been murdering democracy and violating the Constitution time and again is claiming to be a saviour.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his foot march, Tandon said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vote will never get transferred to Congress as the AAP workers have realised that the party will be committing suicide if they support Congress. He added that there were reports that nobody in Chandigarh’s AAP unit is comfortable with the Congress.

However, it is noteworthy that AAP is supporting the Congress nominee in Chandigarh and fighting against it in Punjab.

Tandon, while referring to Tewari’s arrogance, said, “His haughtiness is reflected in the disrespect he shows to elders. Tewari has even spoken disrespectfully about my father, who was a respected political figure and philanthropist.”

Tandon took out foot marches in the Sector-32 market, in GMCH and the Sector-22 market. He also took out a foot march in societies that come under Ward No 35.

Union minister Hardeep Puri Interacts with transgender tea seller

Minister of petroleum & natural gas and minister of housing and urban affairs of India Hardeep Singh Puri interacted with Mona, a transgender tea seller, outside Elante Mall on Monday. Mona is a beneficiary of Modi government’s “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”.

Expressing admiration for Mona’s dedication, Puri commended her diligence in managing a thriving tea stall and even savored a cup of freshly brewed tea made by her. He said Mona’s story was truly inspiring, as despite financial and societal odds she carved her path as a successful entrepreneur.

Enough devp work took place in the past 10 yrs: Former mayors

Reacting to the allegation made by Tewari that no development work has taken place in the past decade, former BJP mayors of Chandigarh on Monday said the Congress candidate is spreading misinformation about the lack of development during the years when BJP’s Kirron Kher was the MP from here. The mayors present included first mayor Kamla Sharma, KK Adiwal, Asha Jaswal, Sarvjit Kaur, Manoj Sonkar, Rajesh Kalia and Poonam Sharma.