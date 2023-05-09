Raipur Kalan gaushala will serve as model for other cities: Defence minister

Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated UT’s biggest cattle pound in Raipur Kalan, after launching the country’s first Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre in city on Monday Defence minister Rajnath Singh during the inauguration of Raipur Kalan Gaushala in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The cattle pound, set up on a five-acre land at a cost of ₹6.4 crore, will have the capacity to house at least 1,000 cattle heads. The pound will completely run on solar power and will have an effluent treatment plant (ETP), a first in the city. It will also have a hospital, a laboratory, a kitchen, parking area and a dormitory for workers. At present, the civic body has four gaushalas, one each in Sector 25, 45, Maloya and Industrial area.

Rajnath said, “A gaushala is a symbol of our respect and reverence for cows. It is our duty to take care of these animals, which are an integral part of our culture and tradition. Chandigarh MC has taken the initiative to build this state-of-the-art gaushala, which will not only benefit the cows, but also serve as a model for other cities to emulate.”

He said that Chandigarh is a leading city, which accommodated the animals in a very managed and clean atmosphere.

On the occasion, UT adviser Dharam Pal said the first phase of gaushala is spread across 3.86 acres. “The second phase will cover 1.06 acres while the third phase will have 7.49 acres of covered area.”

The minister, addressing the gathering at Raipur Kalan, said, the centre will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations. It is an embodiment of IAF’s rich history and legacy. The heritage centre houses a collection of artefacts, murals and 3D dioramas, showcasing the evolution of the force since its inception. It displays the heroic deeds of the IAF and the country’s technological progress in aircraft/equipment. It will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about the crucial role that IAF has played in defending the nation.

“The IAF has a rich heritage and it is our responsibility to preserve and showcase it. This centre will become an important means of preserving the history of the IAF and motivating the youth to imbibe the values ​​of the armed forces,” he added.

BJP government at the centre is committed to public service: Defence minister

Rajnath Singh also visited the Chandigarh BJP state office Kamalam in Sector 33 and met with the office bearers and senior workers of the party. The minister took a meeting of the working committee.

Speaking about the central government, the defense minister said that today India is being talked about on the international platform. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has created its own identity, and today India is no longer a weak country, it has emerged as a strong India.

“The Prime Minister’s imaginative ability is towering and due to this we have achieved new dimensions of progress in every field. The country’s economy has increased from 11th position to 5th position and will soon be included in the top three economies of the world, the minister added.

State president Arun Sood, former president Sanjay Tandon, mayor Anup Gupta, state general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, Chandrashekhar, all state office bearers, nominated councillors, district front president general secretary, Mandal president and all cell-department coordinators were present during the meeting.