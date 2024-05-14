Delay in NDC of Bittu’s govt accommodation: Ludhiana MC chief seeks action against 3 more officials

Two municipal corporation employees have been suspended for allegedly holding onto a letter from MP Ravneet Singh Bittu about a pending no-dues certificate (NDC) since May 2. Bittu, who recently switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is their Ludhiana nominee, stressed that if the state government had “issues” with him, it should not penalise MC officials (HT File)

Bittu, who recently switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is their Ludhiana nominee, stressed that if the state government had “issues” with him, it should not penalise MC officials. He suggested that conflicts involving him should be addressed with him. MC drawing branch inspector Vivek Prabhakar and peon Paramjit Kaur have been placed under suspension.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After the suspensions, the MC commissioner wrote to the director of local bodies, urging action against three more officials involved in the alleged delay. The case pertains to an alleged delay in issuing no-dues certificate for Bittu’s official residence.

The letters seeks action against assistant town planner (ATP) Mohan Singh, head draftsman Davinder Singh and draftsman Gurmeet Singh. The MC commissioner pointed out that the letter had reached the office of zonal commissioner, Zone D, who then forwarded it to ATP, Zone D. However, the drawing branch handled the matter casually, causing further delays.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “I have suspended the employees because of the delay. However, have filed replies and I will re-look into the matter after going through their responses.”

According to information from the MC, the finance and contracts committee had permitted renovation of house number 6, Rose Garden, where Bittu was staying. The MC had also issued no-objection certificate (NOC) in 2019.

MC sought ₹1.82 crore penal rent from Bittu

However, on May 12 his year, MC officials sent a message via WhatsApp and Email to Bittu, requesting a deposit of ₹1.82 crore as penal rent. This fine was imposed for residing in government housing without an allotment letter. Bittu was scheduled to file his nomination on May 13 and had to hurriedly clear the penal rent to go ahead with filing his papers.

Bittu then filed a complaint with the election commission.