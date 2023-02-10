Delay in postings: Master cadre candidates to hold protest in Punjab’s Sangrur on Saturday

After facing inordinate delay in allocation of stations, master cadre candidates, who were handed over appointment letters more than one month back, will hold a protest outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s rented residence in Sangrur on Saturday.

Besides, 25 candidates of music and 168 candidates of physical education, who are awaiting the final selection lists, will also be part of the protest, said Gurmel Singh, president of the union of 4161 selected candidates in Punjab. The CM had handed over appointment letters to the 3910 master cadre candidates at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on January 5.

Jagjit Singh, a resident of Mansa, says he was left in lurch, as he quit a government school job in Delhi after clearing master cadre exam.

“We are awaiting allotment of stations. Whether the salary will be given retrospectively or after allocation of stations is not clear. We have already been given appointment letters and submitted our medical certificate. Why is the government delaying our joining?”

Sultan Khan , returned from United Kingdom after he got to know that he got second rank in the subject of music in Punjab. He said, “The exam was conducted on September 18, 2022. The result was declared on November 3, 2022. The appointment letters were given between January 5 to 10. I have not yet got appointment letter.”

Tejdeep Singh Saini, director public instructions, secondary education, said, “The distribution of appointment letters is going on. The recruitment board had only released the lists of six subjects. Some results are also withheld. The process to allot stations is simultaneously going on. As per rules, we have to keep in mind the vacancies also. We are not late.”

About the delay in the lists of the candidates of music and physical education, he added, “The files of music and physical education candidates have already been sent to the competent authorities for approval. As the staff is limited, we will be able to do it one step at a time.” When asked about the issue of salary, he said, “Salary will be from the joining date, as per the rules.”