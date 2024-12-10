‘Delhi Chalo’ march remains suspended, farmers to decide next move today

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said no ‘jatha’ (group) of farmers will resume the foot march to Delhi on Tuesday, and accused the Centre of being confused about how the protesters should proceed to the national capital. Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher addresses the media at Shambhu border on Monday. (PTI)

“No ‘jatha’ will be going tomorrow,” said Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) convener Pandher, adding that they will decide their next course of action in a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and KMM on Tuesday.

Agitating farmers suspended their foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border on Sunday after some of them sustained injuries in teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel who thwarted yet another attempt by the protesters to cross the Punjab-Haryana border.

Pandher also claimed that the BJP-led Centre was ‘confused’ after farmers decided to march on foot to the national capital.

“Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli is asking farmers to use buses or trains to reach the national capital instead of going on foot. They (BJP leaders) themselves are confused. First, Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Bittu, along with the Haryana agriculture minister, asked us not to use tractor trolleys for our march. When we obliged and decided to reach Delhi on foot, they are suggesting to use buses and trains. This shows a lack of consensus among them and highlights their incapability to handle the situation,” Pandher said.

Pandher insisted that the farmers from other states – especially from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi – were detained from bus stands and railway stations at the national capital when they were travelling in buses and trains to participate in the ongoing protest earlier this year.

“When farmers are not even being allowed to foot march to the national capital, and that too in small groups, it is very clear that farmers won’t be allowed to reach the national capital at any cost. BJP leaders should understand that we also don’t want to go to the national capital provided that our demands are met. The government is not engaging in any dialogue,” said Pandher.

When asked why the farmers of Punjab and Haryana were protesting when both the states were already getting minimum support price (MSP) on two major crops— paddy and wheat, Pandher said, “Our fight is for legal guarantee to MSP.

The government announces MSP on many crops, but the produce is procured below the MSP across the country. In Punjab too, the majority of crops – except paddy and wheat – are being purchased below MSP.

This time, farmers were compelled to sell below the MSP due to lack of space in grain markets, and higher moisture content. The fight is for all the farmers of the country.

Dallewal’s health deteriorates

Farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26 at the Khanouri border, has reportedly lost 11kg of weight. Pandher reached Khanauri border on Monday and met Dallewal.

He said Dallewal was facing some health issues relating to his liver and kidney. Patiala Range DIG Mandeep Sidhu also met Dallewal and inquired about his health.

Farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Besides a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Centre should resolve farmers’ issues without delay: Sandhwan

Chandigarh Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday slammed the Centre, accusing it of being “indifferent” to the genuine demands of farmers and leaving them “high and dry on the roads”.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open channels of communication with the protesting farmers, Sandhwan stressed that the Centre must take decisive action and resolve the farmers’ issues without dragging its feet.

“It was a bitter pill for Punjab’s farmers to swallow, being left high and dry on the roads, while the Union government remained indifferent,” said Sandhwan in a statement.