Farmers, demanding MSP guarantee and loan waivers, to resume ‘Delhi chalo’ today | Key points

Two days after halting the ‘Dilli Chalo’ [march to Delhi] agitation, protesting farmers have planned to again attempt to enter the national capital from the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana to press for their demands, which include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan waivers. Patiala: Security arrangements during farmers' agitation at the Shambhu border in Patiala district, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (PTI)

On Friday, December 6, a 'jatha' of 101 farmers began to march towards Delhi from their protest site at the Shambhu border but was stopped a few metres away by multilayered barricading erected by Haryana security personnel. The farmers called off their protest after several protesters were reportedly injured in tear gas shelling by thr police at the Shambhu border.

The farmer leaders, however, asserted that the march will be held again on December 8 if the Centre fails to engage with them in talks by tomorrow.

Farmers' Dilli Chalo protest | Key points