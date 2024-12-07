Farmers protest over neglect of Upper Krishna Project, threaten to launch stir for statehood

Amid the ongoing protest against the state government over its alleged neglect of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) in Bagalkot district, the farmers have threatened to begin a protest demanding a separate statehood for North Karnataka if the demands are not fulfilled. Farmers protest at the deputy commissioner’s office and the UKP Rehabilitation and Rebuilding office. (HT Photo)

Hundreds of farmers from across Bagalkot have been protesting since November 29 at the deputy commissioner’s office and the UKP Rehabilitation and Rebuilding office, accusing the government of failing to meet their longstanding demands. The protest has received widespread support, prompting political leaders to weigh in.

Teradal BJP MLA Siddu Savadi, addressing the protestors, warned the government of a large-scale agitation involving districts from Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka regions. “If the same attitude continues, the entire northern division will agitate for a separate state. The government acts quickly on the demands of the southern range and is least bothered about our requirements,” Savadi said.

Criticising the state’s focus on Cauvery water disputes, Savadi said, “The government bows to the farmers of Mandya and Mysuru. Entire state burns for Cauvery, and the protesters of that region are provided with everything. However, neither the government nor leaders from the southern part care for water-related issues in North Karnataka.”

Savadi further highlighted the government’s inaction on UKP despite its 60-year history. “The UKP was started 60 years ago and is still not completed. It’s the best example of negligence towards our region,” he said. Referring to the displacement caused by the Alamatti reservoir, he added, “Hundreds of families lost their homes, and thousands of hectares of agricultural land have not been compensated. Those who lost their land for the backwaters of the Alamatti reservoir were only partially compensated.”

Former Congress minister SR Patil, also present at the protest, criticised the state government for its lack of financial support for UKP. “The government must not say it has no funds for UKP. If needed, it should sell government property in Bengaluru to continue the halted project,” he said.

Recalling UKP’s inception, he stated, “Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri laid the foundation stone for the project in 1964, and yet it remains incomplete. During the 2023 assembly election campaign in Vijayapura, chief minister Siddaramaiah promised ₹75,000 crore for UKP and ₹40,000 crore annually for water projects. However, in his last two budgets, he has not allocated funds for UKP.”

The growing frustration has reignited calls for separate statehood for North Karnataka, with protestors and leaders accusing the government of consistently sidelining the region’s developmental needs. Savadi warned, “If the government does not act, the entire northern division will rise in demand for a separate state.”

Belagavi Kannada Organisations’ Action Committee convenor Ashok Chandaragi, while supporting the protesters’ demands, has opposed the call for separate statehood. He argued that even if a separate state is formed, it would lack the income sources necessary to sustain itself. “The UKP alone requires funds of ₹70,000 crore,” he said.

Instead of demanding a separate North Karnataka state, Chandaragi suggested pushing for the declaration of the UKP as a national project, which would enable the Union government to contribute its share. He cited the example of the Bhadra Right Bank project in Karnataka, which irrigates over 600,000 acres of land.

“The Kannada organisations support the farmers’ agitation in Bagalkot but not their demand for separate statehood. We want the state to remain intact,” Chandaragi stated.

Responding to the ongoing protest, PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi told news persons on Wednesday that the project halted for a few reasons which would be commenced soon.

“Government will soon clear the compensation dues to those lost land to the project and the work will be commenced shortly,” he added.