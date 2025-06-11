Delhi HC rejects bail plea of Vedpal Singh Tanwar in PMLA case linked to illegal mining in Haryana

The Delhi high court on Monday rejected the interim and regular bail pleas of Vedpal Singh Tanwar in a money laundering case. He is an accused in a case linked to illegal sand and stone mining in the Dadam area of Bhiwani, Haryana. The high court dismissed the bail plea in view of the material placed on record by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Justice Girish Kathpalia dismissed the bail plea after hearing the submissions of the ED and material placed on record.

Justice Kathpalia said, “I am unable to satisfy myself that there is any reasonable ground for believing that the accused/applicant is not guilty of the offences alleged. That being so, the rigours of Section 45 of the PML Act dissuade this court from admitting the accused/applicant to bail on merits.”

After perusing the medical status report of May 2, 2025, which compiled medical reports of hospitals including AIIMS, the bench rejected the interim bail plea to Tanwar.

“According to the said medical status report, the accused applicant is stable and regularly reviewed by the doctor on duty, and all medicines prescribed by AIIMS are being provided to him from the jail dispensary itself. So, on that count also, the accused/applicant has failed to establish a ground for grant of bail,” Justice Kathpalia said in the order passed on June 9.

While rejecting the bail pleas, the high court said that there was a huge loss of ₹78 crore to the government exchequer.

The court noted that the documentary record reflected the unlawful gain to the accused persons, including Tanwar, and the unlawful loss to the exchequer to the time of ₹78,14,75,324.

Tanwar has moved a plea through advocate Sumer Singh Boparai and Aman Sharma.

ED had arrested Vedpal Singh Tanwar under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on May 30, 2024, in connection with illegal mining in the Dadam area of Haryana.

As per ED, it initiated an investigation on the basis of the prosecution complaint filed by the regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Bhiwani, before the Special Environment Court, Kurukshetra, against the Firm M/s. Govardhan Mines and Minerals for violating the conditions of Environment Clearance under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and subsequently, an FIR was registered by Haryana Police under various sections of IPC, 1860.

ED said that the investigation revealed that the firm had been involved in large-scale illegal and unscientific mining in the Dadam area of Haryana. It had led to large-scale damage to the environment and a huge loss to the exchequer. It is worth mentioning here that rampant illegal mining in the area led to the killing of five persons due to landslides, ED said in a press note.