Delhi LG for broad collaboration to realise vision of developed India

Lieutenant governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu was welcomed in the city on Friday with a reception by the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu felicitated during the reception ceremony in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

The event hosted by PHDCCI in association with the Regional Fashion Tex Tech Forum featured a session on “Transforming growth: Vision, innovation & sustainability”, bringing together industrialists, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the region to deliberate on strategies for accelerating innovation, attracting investments, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Addressing the gathering Taranjit Singh Sandhu highlighted that India is undergoing a transformative phase driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, technological advancement, and sustainable development. Emphasising the country’s growing global stature, he underscored the importance of deeper collaboration among industry, government, academia, and research institutions to realise the vision of a developed India.

He called upon businesses to embrace emerging technologies, invest in skill development, create quality employment opportunities, and strengthen India’s competitiveness in global markets. “The collective efforts of all stakeholders will play a pivotal role in shaping India’s future as a globally competitive and innovation-driven economy,” remarked Sandhu.

Karan Gilhotra, chair, PHDCCI Punjab stated that the reception provided a significant platform for meaningful engagement between industry leaders and government representatives.