Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi minister accuses Punjab govt of triggering water crisis

ByAsian News International
May 01, 2025 12:00 PM IST

BJP MLA Parvesh Sahib Singh, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal in February, says BJP government making efforts to ensure clean water in Delhi but AAP-led Punjab goverment out to exact revenge.

Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has alleged that Punjab is deliberately blocking water supply to both Haryana and Delhi in a politically motivated move.

Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday alleged that Punjab is deliberately blocking water supply to both Haryana and Delhi in a politically motivated move. (HT file photo)
Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday alleged that Punjab is deliberately blocking water supply to both Haryana and Delhi in a politically motivated move. (HT file photo)

In a post on X he said, “The Punjab government has resorted to dirty politics by stopping the water supply to Haryana and Delhi. After losing in Delhi, now they want to create a water crisis in Delhi.”

Singh, who defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in teh New Delhi assembly constitutency in February, said that the Delhi government is making continuous efforts to ensure clean water reaches every household and accused Punjab of taking revenge from Delhi’s residents.

“We are working day and night to provide clean water to every household in Delhi and now the Punjab government wants to take revenge on the people of Delhi in this way. Stop this dirty politics or else you will be expelled from Punjab as well.”

The remarks come amid reports of reduced water flow to Delhi at a time when the national capital is already facing rising temperatures and growing demand for water.

Earlier, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini lashed out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after he refused the release of more water to Haryana and accused Mann of trying to politicise the issue.

Saini also clarified that Haryana had not received its full share of water, but only 60%. “He is trying to politicise this issue. I would like to clarify that the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) canal matter is under the supervision of the Supreme Court. But this issue is not about SYL’s water. It is about the issue of drinking water... Haryana has not yet received its full share. Last week, Haryana received only 4,000 cusecs of drinking water, which is about 60% of the state’s total demand. If the BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) provides the remaining water per Haryana’s demand, it will be only 0.0001% of Bhakra Dam’s water reservoir,” Saini told the media on Wednesday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Delhi minister accuses Punjab govt of triggering water crisis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On