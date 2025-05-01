Delhi minister accuses Punjab govt of triggering water crisis

Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has alleged that Punjab is deliberately blocking water supply to both Haryana and Delhi in a politically motivated move. Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday alleged that Punjab is deliberately blocking water supply to both Haryana and Delhi in a politically motivated move. (HT file photo)

In a post on X he said, “The Punjab government has resorted to dirty politics by stopping the water supply to Haryana and Delhi. After losing in Delhi, now they want to create a water crisis in Delhi.”

Singh, who defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in teh New Delhi assembly constitutency in February, said that the Delhi government is making continuous efforts to ensure clean water reaches every household and accused Punjab of taking revenge from Delhi’s residents.

“We are working day and night to provide clean water to every household in Delhi and now the Punjab government wants to take revenge on the people of Delhi in this way. Stop this dirty politics or else you will be expelled from Punjab as well.”

The remarks come amid reports of reduced water flow to Delhi at a time when the national capital is already facing rising temperatures and growing demand for water.

Earlier, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini lashed out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after he refused the release of more water to Haryana and accused Mann of trying to politicise the issue.

Saini also clarified that Haryana had not received its full share of water, but only 60%. “He is trying to politicise this issue. I would like to clarify that the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) canal matter is under the supervision of the Supreme Court. But this issue is not about SYL’s water. It is about the issue of drinking water... Haryana has not yet received its full share. Last week, Haryana received only 4,000 cusecs of drinking water, which is about 60% of the state’s total demand. If the BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) provides the remaining water per Haryana’s demand, it will be only 0.0001% of Bhakra Dam’s water reservoir,” Saini told the media on Wednesday.