Delhi, Punjab cops to chalk out security plan for Kejriwal-Mann meet

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 11, 2024 08:22 AM IST

New Delhi : The Delhi Police will meet its Punjab counterpart here on Friday to discuss a security plan for the meeting of chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail, officials said.

Mann had sought time from Tihar administration to meet Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar’s jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

“Prison department, Delhi, has fixed an advance security liaison meeting with additional director general (police), Punjab, Delhi Police and Tihar administration on April 12 at 11am in the office of deputy inspector general (prisons) at Tihar jail headquarters, Delhi,” a press statement issued by the jail authorities said.

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh alleged that he and the Punjab chief minister wanted to meet Kejriwal in jail but the meeting was cancelled by the prison authorities, even though a token number had been issued for it.

The Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He is in judicial custody till April 15.

The ED has accused Kejriwal of being involved in the “entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa assembly elections”.

