Bun-believable bites: Embark on a journey of quirk and taste!

Get ready to flip your taste buds into a frenzy on Burger Day as it’s time to break out of the ordinary and dive into a world where sweet and savoury culinary delights please you in the most unexpected and delightful ways. We’re not just talking about the typical cheese, paneer or meat patty filled buns – oh no, we’re taking things to a whole new level. From dessert-inspired delights to mind-boggling cocktail mash-ups, these burger recipes are a symphony of flavours that will redefine your culinary experiences. So, hold on to you napkins and celebrate Burger Day in a style that’s delightfully quirky and oh-so-tasty! On Burger Day (August 24), embark on a journey of quirk and taste with these unique and creative recipes (Photos: Instagram)

Avocado-Salmon Sushi Burger

Ingredients:

Minced salmon; 2 tsp red chilli paste; cooked sushi rice; 2 tbsp cream cheese; 1 lettuce leaf; 1/2 small avocado, sliced; black and white sesame seeds, for garnish; wasabi and soy sauce, for serving

Sushi Burger

Method:

Mix the minced salmon and chilli paste in a bowl. Line a ramekin with plastic wrap. Add half of the cooked rice to it and press gently. Turn the ramekin upside down on a platter. Repeat and set aside the rice patties.

Spread the chilli salmon mix on one patty. Add cream cheese, lettuce, and avocado. Top with the other patty. Garnish with black and white sesame seeds and serve with wasabi and soy sauce.

By chef Lee Chang, of Wok Masters

The Red Snapper

Ingredients:

50ml dry gin; 100ml tomato juice; 1/2 part fresh lemon juice; 4 dashes of Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco sauce each; sea salt and black pepper to taste; Lime slice; Ice, Ground meat; Arugula leaves; Dijon mustard; Mini burger buns; Gherkin; Sweet cherry pepper

Burger cocktail

Method:

Add ice to a shaker. Mix in dry gin, tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, sea salt and black pepper, and stir vigorously. Pour into an ice-filled tall glass and add a lime to garnish.

Make mini burgers and bake until cooked through. Add a slice of cheese to top. Spread dijon mustard and arugula leaves on the mini buns. Place the patty and top with the other half of the bun. Put a skewer through the pepper, the cheeseburger and a gherkin slice. Add to the drink and enjoy!

By mixologist Satish Acharya, of Flames

Marshmallow-Nutella Wafer Delight

Ingredients:

1 sweet bun; 4 chocolate wafers; 1/2 cup Nutella; large marshmallows; cookie crumble (to coat patties), 1/2 cup fresh strawberries, sliced; 2 tbsp heavy cream; 1 tbsp powdered sugar

Dessert Burger

Method:

Crush and mix chocolate wafers with 1/4 cup Nutella and some melted marshmallows. Make them into patties, coat with cookie crumble and fry.

For Nutella sauce: In a saucepan, heat 1/4 cup Nutella and heavy cream over low heat. Stir until smooth. Remove from heat and whisk in powdered sugar.

Cut open the sweet bun and lightly toast it. Spread a layer of Nutella sauce on each half. Assemble the burger with sliced strawberries, Nutella sauce drizzle and the wafer patty and serve.

By pastry chef Ritika Gill, of Bake-o-mania

Vegan Jackfruit Burger

Ingredients:

4 peeled and chopped garlic cloves; 5 tbsp tomato paste; 8 tbsp vegan Worcestershire sauce; 8 tbsp apple cider vinegar; 1.5 tbsp chipotle flakes; 200g cane sugar; 150ml orange juice; salt; freshly ground black pepper; 2 tbsp frying oil; 2 finely chopped shallots; 2 cup jackfruit; vegan burger buns; 4-6 tbsp vegan mayonnaise; handful of baby lettuce; 2 tomatoes, sliced; 2 onions, cut into rings; 4 sliced gherkins; garden cress, for garnish

Vegan Burger

Method:

In a saucepan, stir together the garlic, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, chipotle flakes, sugar and orange juice until smooth. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 2 minutes. The barbecue sauce is ready. Season it with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a pan, sauté shallots on medium heat, add jackfruit and sauté for a minute. Stir in the barbecue sauce and remove the pan from heat. Crush the mix with a fork.

Toast the burger buns. Assemble the burger with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded jackfruit mix, onions, cucumber and garden cress.

By chef Niloufer S, of Spooned

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON