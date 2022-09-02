Demanding pending payments, farmers block road outside Ambala sugar mill
Several farmer unions, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). on Thursday held a protest outside Naraingarh Sugar Mills, demanding pending payment.
The protests were led by Amarjeet Singh Mohri from the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Shaheed Bhagar Singh and supported by others including BKU Sir Chotu Ram and Pagdi Sambhal group.
Senior SKM leaders Dr Darshan Pal, Suresh Kouth and others were also in attendance.
Farmer leader Tejveer Singh said the road was blocked for hours, but later vacated after an assurance of a meeting with senior officials next week.
“Other than the payments, issues like Shamlat Deh land and dwarfing of paddy crop were discussed. The government should take urgent steps to conduct girdawari into the dwarfing phenomenon,” he added.
Not paid for months, 7 factory workers consume poison in MP's Indore
Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. An employee at the factory, Anil Nigam said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary. "Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory," he added.
Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter
The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir. A civilian and a soldier were also injured in the operation. Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama had only seven to eight months back joined militant ranks after he went missing from his house.
Uniform academic calendar for Jammu and Kashmir: All board exams to be held in March
The Classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issues an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country”.
Jammu and Kashmir L-G rolls out RFID system for Vaishno Devi pilgrims for better crowd management
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The findings of the inquiry ordered by the L-G and marked to the then home secretary Shaleen Kabra remain unclear till date. Referring to the introduction of the RFID system, Sinha said it will ensure seamless access control with minimal hassle to devotees.
Lt governor Manoj Sinha launches ‘drug-free Jammu and Kashmir’ campaign
Amid a spike in Pakistan's narco-terrorism to fund and fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a 'drug-free J&K' campaign and said that his government has initiated efforts in right earnest to check drug smuggling from across the border (Pakistan). Sinha asserted that the administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and drug traffickers.
