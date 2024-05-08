Demolish SAD’s ‘fort’, make them lose Ferozepur, Bathinda: Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged voters to support the Aam Aadmi Party and promised them that he and his government will take the state to new high of development and prosperity in the remaining three years of term. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a rally in Fazilka on Tuesday. (HT)

Asking voters to make the party win all 13 LS seats in the state, Mann said he will convert Punjab into ‘Sone di chidi’ as he campaigned for party candidates Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar in Ferozepur and Gurmeet Khudian in Bathinda.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

At a public rally in Bahawala village in Fazilka district, Mann appealed for a resounding victory for Kaka Brar and asked voters to end the Akali Dal supremacy in the constituency.

Addressing the crowd, Mann expressed gratitude for unwavering support of the people. Highlighting his connect with the constituency, Mann said: “This is a fight against at dynastic politics. You cannot overlook the significance of ordinary citizens. This time the fort of Ferozepur also has to be demolished, meaning that the Akali Dal must lose from here,” the CM said.

During a roadshow in Bathinda city, the CM urged the electros to help the party breach the Badal family bastion.

Mann said the Badal family behaved as ruthless “rajwadas” (kings) where the interests of a common man were compromised to build personal fortunes

“Badals consider Bathinda as their political stronghold. Harsimrat has been winning from here for the last three consecutive terms but I appeal to defeat Biba Ji with two lakh votes. These people considered power their birthright and treated posts as their ancestral estates. All nine assembly constituents of the parliamentary seats are being represented by the AAP legislators. Help us winning all 13 seats, I promise to bring a slew of developments in the state,” he said.

Mann alleged the previous state government colluded to close down the Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant in Bathinda while the state required an electricity generation facility.

“I promise that the 1,200 acres land of defunct power plant will be used to develop a mega project to draw tourists to Bathinda. The Badal family had always used the sentiments of people to gain votes but now the electors of Bathinda should create a history by voting Harsimrat out,” Mann said.