Dengue surge alarms Ludhiana district, tally jumps to 346

The district has witnessed a concerning and rapid surge in dengue cases over the last couple of weeks, pushing the total tally to 346 cases, with 29 fresh cases reported on Wednesday alone. This recent uptick marks a significant departure from the health department’s earlier optimistic projections for the year.

The number of dengue cases recorded so far this month is now more than double the count from the preceding month. October has seen 214 cases, sharply rising from 104 cases reported in September. The beginning of the year had shown a slow trajectory, with only 16 cases in August, six in July, and three each in June and May.

The current outbreak is outpacing last year’s figures, when the total number of cases for the entire year stood at 474. For context, last October had reported only 190 cases, and the total count by the end of last September was 81, compared to 214 this month.

Rains undermine health dept’s goal

The spike comes despite an aggressive public health goal. During a visit on May 10, Health Minister Balbir Singh stated that the department aimed to reduce dengue cases by 90% this year, building on a 50% reduction achieved last year. However, according to an anonymous health official, “September saw heavy rains in the first two weeks. That has led to the rise in dengue cases.” The city recorded over 300mm of rain during this period, creating ideal conditions for mosquito breeding.

Dengue is a viral disease primarily transmitted by the female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in stagnant clean water collected in containers, coolers, tyres, and depressions.

Malaria, chikungunya also reported

In addition to dengue, the district has also recorded 113 cases of Malaria so far this year. The peak months for Malaria were August (35 cases) and September (37 cases), with 22 cases reported in October. Furthermore, a single case of Chikungunya was reported on Tuesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur has urged the public to stay vigilant and actively prevent mosquito breeding in their surroundings. She emphasised that free dengue testing and treatment are available at all government hospitals in the district.