Denial of treatment to Ayushman beneficiaries will invite strict action: Haryana State Health Authority

The Haryana State Health Authority (SHA) Friday said that pre-authorisation claims amounting to ₹2.5 crore were received from empanelled private hospitals across all districts of the state on August 7. The SHA stated that it has not received any grievances related to refusal of treatment to any Ayushman Bharat beneficiary across any grievance portals.

In a statement the SHA said that “several empanelled hospitals” have conveyed that they are not participating in the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) call to withdraw services from August 7 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The SHA further said that payments up to the first week of May 2025 have been cleared. “Empanelled hospitals across the state have been reassured that all pending payments will be cleared at the earliest,” the SHA said, adding that all pending dues will be cleared in a timely and systematic manner.

The SHA stated that it has not received any grievances related to refusal of treatment to any Ayushman Bharat beneficiary across any grievance portals.

“There is no valid reason for the withdrawal or disruption of services as all demands and issues have been addressed effectively. Any complaint or grievance regarding denial of treatment or imposition of charges on Ayushman beneficiaries will be dealt with strictly as per the guidelines issued by the National Health Authority (NHA) and the SHA,” the statement said.