Denied basic facilities, Mullanpur housing society residents go up in arms

The Omaxe Resident Welfare Association (ORWA), New Chandigarh, on Sunday took out a protest march inside and outside the society premises against the builder for denying them basic amenities. Omaxe Resident Welfare Association members during a protest in Mohali. (HT)

The residents highlighted shoddy waste management, erratic water and power supply, and poor road maintenance that were adversely impacting their quality of life.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“After a protest in September last year, the builder’s representatives had sought three months to resolve these issues, but they have failed to initiate the process even after six months. The apathy shown by the builder has compelled us to once again take the agitational path,” said PK Malhotra, general secretary, ORWA.

Pointing out security concerns, residents also stressed on the need for better enhanced security measures in the society, including better monitoring of entry/exit points, improved surveillance systems, plugging gaps in the boundary wall, increased patrolling and better coordination with law enforcement agencies.

They also complained of frequent disruptions in power supply, affecting their daily life.

“There is an immediate need to install additional generators and replacement of under capacity and faulty distribution wires. Moreover, the water supply needs to be improved, besides installation of signages for house numbers, prompt handover of designated religious sites to residents and third-party electrical audit by a PSPCL-approved company,” Malhotra said, adding that these issues will exacerbate their difficulties in summer and they had already initiated legal action against the builder through RERA.

Dr Santosh Kumar, a urologist at PGIMER, Chandigarh, who lives in the society, said despite paying high maintenance charges, residents were being deprived of basic amenities.

On being contacted, Omaxe director, business development and liaison, Daleep Moudgil said he was not aware about any such protest, while Asim Jaiswal, who looks after maintenance work in the society, could not be reached.