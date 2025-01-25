Denied cigarettes, 6 youths beat up departmental store owner in Mohali

A group of six youths assaulted a departmental store owner and his family members in Phase 10 after they were refused cigarettes at the shop. When told the shop didn’t sell cigarettes, the youth became abusive and the argument escalated into a physical altercation. (HT File)

The victim, Narinder Singh Pahwa, 71, informed police that six to seven youths were drinking liquor in an Innova Crysta car (PB-O01-5328) in front of his shop around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

One of them entered the store, asking for cigarettes. When told the shop didn’t sell cigarettes, the youth became abusive and the argument escalated into a physical altercation.

The youth’s accomplices joined in and attacked him with sticks, alleged Narinder. When his wife and son attempted to intervene, they were also beaten up.

As the family screamed for help and a crowd began to gather, the youths stole around ₹45,000 in cash from the shop’s counter and his son’s mobile phone. While fleeing, they threatened the family with death, the complainant alleged.

The injured were taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6 and discharged the same day.

Phase 11 station house officer Gagandeep Singh confirmed that an FIR had been lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115 (2), 126 (2), 304, 351 (2), 191 (3) and 190. Police have launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused.