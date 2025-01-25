Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Denied cigarettes, 6 youths beat up departmental store owner in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 25, 2025 09:48 PM IST

The victim, Narinder Singh Pahwa, 71, informed police that six to seven youths were drinking liquor in an Innova Crysta car (PB-01-5328) in front of his shop around 8.30 pm on Wednesday

A group of six youths assaulted a departmental store owner and his family members in Phase 10 after they were refused cigarettes at the shop.

When told the shop didn’t sell cigarettes, the youth became abusive and the argument escalated into a physical altercation. (HT File)
When told the shop didn’t sell cigarettes, the youth became abusive and the argument escalated into a physical altercation. (HT File)

The victim, Narinder Singh Pahwa, 71, informed police that six to seven youths were drinking liquor in an Innova Crysta car (PB-O01-5328) in front of his shop around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

One of them entered the store, asking for cigarettes. When told the shop didn’t sell cigarettes, the youth became abusive and the argument escalated into a physical altercation.

The youth’s accomplices joined in and attacked him with sticks, alleged Narinder. When his wife and son attempted to intervene, they were also beaten up.

As the family screamed for help and a crowd began to gather, the youths stole around 45,000 in cash from the shop’s counter and his son’s mobile phone. While fleeing, they threatened the family with death, the complainant alleged.

The injured were taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6 and discharged the same day.

Phase 11 station house officer Gagandeep Singh confirmed that an FIR had been lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115 (2), 126 (2), 304, 351 (2), 191 (3) and 190. Police have launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On