Denied free pass, trio in car assaults female toll plaza supervisor in Mohali

A 24-year-old female supervisor posted at the Bhagomajra toll plaza was allegedly assaulted by three individuals for denying a toll exemption request due an invalid card, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred on May 26 while she was on duty. She said a Hyundai Creta, bearing registration number PB10-GE-5460, arrived at the plaza around 3 pm. She added that the driver of the vehicle presented her with a toll exemption card.

After being informed that it was invalid, he stepped out from the vehicle and began speaking to her in an aggressive tone. She detailed that other car occupants, including another male and a femalethen approached her senior officer, who also denied granting them the toll exemption.

The complainant added that the situation escalated when the group got into an altercation with the toll staff. According to her, the woman passenger reportedly held her from behind, while one of the men removed the toll barrier and struck her on the head.

He then dragged her by the hair and threw her to the ground. The other male passenger reportedly kicked her and also threatened to kill her.

The fight was broken up by other toll staff who rushed to the spot. The accused then fled the scene and headed towards Kharar. The complainant was then taken to civil hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered under Sections 115 (2) (attempt to commit serious offence), 126(2) (causing hurt to a public servant on duty) and 351(2) (criminal force with intent to insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

SHO Gharuan Balvinder Singh said, “We’ve identified the vehicle details. It is a Ludhiana-registered vehicle. We are also working on identifying and arresting the accused.”