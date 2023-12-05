close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dense fog likely in Chandigarh on Tuesday: IMD

Dense fog likely in Chandigarh on Tuesday: IMD

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2023 09:18 AM IST

As per IMD officials, the trace rain was due to high humidity and close to the IMD Sector 39 observatory. With cloudy weather, there hasn’t been much fog in the city but with clear skies at night and drop in temperature, even dense fog can form in the city in the next two days as per IMD officials.

After trace rain (less than 0.1mm) was recorded on Monday by the India meteorological department (IMD), there are chances of moderate to dense fog in the city on Tuesday.

After trace rain (less than 0.1mm) was recorded on Monday by the India meteorological department (IMD), there are chances of moderate to dense fog in the city on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)
After trace rain (less than 0.1mm) was recorded on Monday by the India meteorological department (IMD), there are chances of moderate to dense fog in the city on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)

As per IMD officials, the trace rain was due to high humidity and close to the IMD Sector 39 observatory. With cloudy weather, there hasn’t been much fog in the city but with clear skies at night and drop in temperature, even dense fog can form in the city in the next two days as per IMD officials.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The maximum temperature fell from 24.7°C on Sunday to 22°C on Monday. The minimum temperature rose from 11.4°C on Sunday to 12.8°C on Monday. In the next three days the maximum temperature will remain around 23°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 12°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out