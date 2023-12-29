Dense to very dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab for next 3 days: IMD

Though dense to very dense fog is likely to prevail over most of the places in Punjab for the next 48 to 72 hours, the minimum temperature is above normal by nearly 5 degrees Celsius said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A passenger crosses railway tracks on a cold and foggy winter day, near a railway station in Amritsar. (PTI)

In all 23 districts, the minimum temperature hovered between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. In Amritsar, the minimum temperature could dip to just 9.9 degrees Celsius, however it was around 3.1 degrees last year. In other cities, too, the minimum temperature this year has been above normal as compared to last year.

“Minium temperature was in the range of 3-7 degrees Celsius last year while it is around 7-11 degrees Celsius this year during the past week of December,” said a senior scientist of IMD.

This year, no cold wave conditions have been witnessed so far. While last year, the IMD had to issue a red alert for cold wave conditions as early as December 19.

When asked about the potential reason behind the changed weather conditions, AK Singh, head, IMD Chandigarh, said this was due to lack of western disturbance (WD), which usually brings rainfall, in December month. He said Punjab received rainfall on November 30, and there was no rainfall activity thereafter which could lower the surface temperature responsible for minimum temperatures.

“There is a western disturbance (WD) forecasted in the region in the coming days, but it will not impact Punjab. If there is good rainfall activity, minimum temperatures might go down in Punjab,” explained AK Singh.

“Dense fog will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours. Thereafter, fog will subside and will be limited to a few districts,” said a senior official of IMD.

83 trains running behind schedule in Ambala division

As many as 83 trains under Ambala Division were delayed causing inconvenience to commuters on Friday. Low visibility led to several trains running late by half an hour to over 9 hours, officials said.

Major trains including Vaishno Devi-New Delhi Vande Bharat, Pooja Express, Malwa Express, Golden Temple Mail, Shan-e-Punjab, Sachkhand Express, Katihar Express and others on the Delhi-Ambala route were running behind schedule.

Earlier, the railways have already reduced the frequency of some trains in November for the next couple of months, as a precautionary measure. DRM Mandeep Singh Bhatia said that the punctuality of trains remains at 50%, while efforts are being made to avoid inconvenience to the passengers.