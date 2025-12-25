Dentist killed in Patiala hit-and-run

A 25-year-old final-year Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) student at the Government Dental College, Patiala, was killed in a road accident on Wednesday, while two other students were seriously injured. Patiala police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law, including negligent driving (HT Photo)

The accident occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday as the students were returning to their paying guest (PG) accommodation from the college. Police said that a speeding, unidentified vehicle struck the two-wheeler carrying the students before fleeing the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Meenakshi Garg, a resident of Patran in Patiala district.

Patiala police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law, including negligent driving. “We registered the FIR after recording the statements of the injured doctors, who are currently undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital. The accident occurred around 12.15 am as the students were returning to their PG after completing their practical examinations,” said Navdeep Kaur Chahal, in-charge of the New Officers Colony police post.

She added that the body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination. “We have launched an investigation and expect to identify the accused soon,” Chahal said.

Road accidents remain a critical concern in Punjab. In 2024, the state saw an average of 13 fatalities per day, with 6,063 recorded accidents claiming 4,759 lives. Speeding was the leading cause, accounting for nearly 66% of all traffic-related deaths.