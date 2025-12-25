Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
Dentist killed in Patiala hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 06:24 am IST

A 25-year-old dental student was killed in a road accident in Patiala, with two others injured. Police are investigating the hit-and-run incident.

A 25-year-old final-year Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) student at the Government Dental College, Patiala, was killed in a road accident on Wednesday, while two other students were seriously injured.

Patiala police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law, including negligent driving (HT Photo)

The accident occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday as the students were returning to their paying guest (PG) accommodation from the college. Police said that a speeding, unidentified vehicle struck the two-wheeler carrying the students before fleeing the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Meenakshi Garg, a resident of Patran in Patiala district.

Patiala police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law, including negligent driving. “We registered the FIR after recording the statements of the injured doctors, who are currently undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital. The accident occurred around 12.15 am as the students were returning to their PG after completing their practical examinations,” said Navdeep Kaur Chahal, in-charge of the New Officers Colony police post.

She added that the body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination. “We have launched an investigation and expect to identify the accused soon,” Chahal said.

Road accidents remain a critical concern in Punjab. In 2024, the state saw an average of 13 fatalities per day, with 6,063 recorded accidents claiming 4,759 lives. Speeding was the leading cause, accounting for nearly 66% of all traffic-related deaths.

A 25-year-old MDS student, Dr. Meenakshi Garg, was killed in a road accident in Patiala while returning home with two injured classmates. A speeding vehicle struck their two-wheeler and fled the scene. Police have registered an FIR for negligent driving and are investigating. Punjab's road safety remains a concern, with 4,759 fatalities in 2024.