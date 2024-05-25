DEO reviews election checkposts in Ludhiana

Just few days left for the Lok Sabha polls, district election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday reviewed the checkposts laid by Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) at various points of Jagraon sub-division. DEO Sakshi Sawhney reviewing the checkposts in Jagraon area of Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The DEO was accompanied by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains, Jagraon sub-divisional magistrate-cum-assistant returning officer Gurbir Singh Kohli, assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sawhney said that nine SSTs were assigned for each assembly constituency of the district who are responsible for implementation of Model Code of Conduct. The teams had been given a task to check every kind of vehicles and if found anything suspicious, then take action for confiscation and inform the senior officials immediately. The teams were headed by officers with executive magisterial powers and included police officers and videographers to record their activities, the DEO added.

The teams had been inspecting the items that could be used as bribes to voters such as illegal liquor, weapons and other dubious activities, Sawhney added.

Training held for micro-observers

In order to apprise the micro-observers about their role at critical polling locations in Ludhiana Parliamentary constituency (PC), a training session was held on Saturday at Khalsa College for Women.

General observer Divya Mittal also participated in the meeting and asked the micro-observers to perform their duties well, so that everyone gets to exercise their right to vote. She asked them to contact the senior officials or reach out to her directly at the local number 78142-11934, if any kind of violation takes place at the polling station.

The training session was held under the supervision of assistant returning officer (ARO) Ankur Mahindroo.

The micro-observers were explained the working of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the process of conducting mock polls to check the functioning of EVMs before the actual voting starts.

EC prescribes 12 IDs along with EPIC cardsfor voters

People can use electoral photo identity card (EPIC) along with 12 alternative documents allowed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on June 1 to cast their vote, said district election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney.

In addition to the voter card, other identities included Indian Passport, Driving License, Service Identity Card with photographs issued to employees by central, state governments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU), public limited companies, passbook issued by bank, post office with photograph, PAN card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, MGNREGA Card, health insurance smart card issued by ministry of labour, pension document with photograph, identity cards issued by MP, MLA, MLC, UDID card issued by Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, and Aadhaar card.

Expense observers meets law enforcement agencies

Expenditure observers deputed by the Election Commission of India for Ludhiana Parliamentary constituency Pankaj Kumar and Chetan D Kalamkar on Saturday told the officials to keep a strict vigil on the sale of consumer goods, including mobiles, utensils, ceiling fans, cookers, mixers, grinder, machines and garments.

The observers held a meeting with district-level officers of various law enforcement agencies. They said that these items could be used as freebies to induce the voters either through direct distribution or a coupon system. They also asked them to collect sale details of all these items along with the details of previous months. The idea was to detect any sudden or unexplained rise in the sale of such products, said expense officials.

The observers also asked them to keep vigil on transportation of such items from across inter-state borders. Further, they said that the officials must keep a check on the bank transactions of 43 candidates’ relatives and close associates.