Depressed over mother’s death, 12-yr-old girl ends life in Zirakpur
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:48 AM IST
Depressed over the death of her mother, a 12-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself in her rented accommodation in Sukhna Colony, Zirakpur, on Tuesday.
According to the police, her father Raju Ravidas who works as a labourer and is a native of Bihar, had gone to work at the time.
When he returned home in the evening, he found his daughter hanging from a fan in her room.
He told police that the victim was depressed after her mother died recently.
Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.
