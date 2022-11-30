Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Depressed over mother’s death, 12-yr-old girl ends life in Zirakpur

Depressed over mother’s death, 12-yr-old girl ends life in Zirakpur

Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:48 AM IST

Depressed over the death of her mother, a 12-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself in her rented accommodation in Sukhna Colony, Zirakpur

Depressed over the death of her mother, a 12-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself in her rented accommodation in Sukhna Colony, Zirakpur. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur

Depressed over the death of her mother, a 12-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself in her rented accommodation in Sukhna Colony, Zirakpur, on Tuesday.

According to the police, her father Raju Ravidas who works as a labourer and is a native of Bihar, had gone to work at the time.

When he returned home in the evening, he found his daughter hanging from a fan in her room.

He told police that the victim was depressed after her mother died recently.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

