‘Depressed over mother’s illness’, 2 sisters end life in Amritsar

Two twin sisters have allegedly ended their lives by hanging with ceiling fans in their home in New Garden Avenue situated on the Lawrence Road in Amritsar city. The bodies of the sisters were found hanging by their neighbours on Saturday morning. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The bodies of the sisters were found hanging by their neighbours on Saturday morning. The police have also recovered a note purportedly describing the reason of the extreme step. In the note, the women have said they were taking the step by themselves. They have also also mentioned the illness of their mother.

According to police, both the unmarried sisters had been staying with their mother in the house for the last many years. Their brother had been living separately, the police added. As per the people living nearby, the sisters had been depressed over the illness of their mother, who had been bed-ridden for the last many years.

“We have sent the bodies for their post-mortem as per the inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC. The exact cause of their death will be ascertained as per the report of their autopsy,” said assistant sub inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh of Civil Lines police station.