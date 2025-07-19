‘Dept of future’ gets final push from Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, has given final approval to establish “Department of Future,” an official spokesperson said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inspects the state government's project 'Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra' in Kurukshetra on Friday. (Sourced)

The state government has also issued a notification in this regard following Haryana governor’s assent to this initiative at the root of which is to lay a stronger foundation for the state’s progress in the years ahead.

The department of future will henceforth address not only Haryana’s current requirements but also anticipate future challenges. It is expected to deliver effective solutions through rigorous research, forecasting and collaborative policy development.

“The new department will provide fresh direction and opportunities, particularly for the youth of Haryana,” Saini said.

“In a rapidly changing world where traditional jobs and businesses are evolving, timely preparation of the youth will be the cornerstone of future policy. The “Department of Future” will not only serve as a guiding force for the youth but will also play a decisive role in shaping policy decisions.”

The establishment of the “Department of Future” comes at a critical juncture, as climate change, technological revolutions, population growth, and global uncertainties present unprecedented challenges.

Yet another objective of the “Department of Future” is to identify Haryana’s social, economic and technological needs for the years ahead.

Jyotisar will become historical tourist destination of the world: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that Geeta Sthal Jyotisar will become a grand and historical place of the world, and to develop it from the tourism point of view, a budget of about ₹250 crore is being spent by the state government.

After inspecting the site with Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj, Saini said that the tourists coming from the country and abroad will get a live glimpse of the history of Kurukshetra here.

The duo inspected the reception room, Kuru genealogy, Geeta shloka, Krishna Bhumika, Dashav Avatar and other rooms in Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra.

Haryana tourism department principal secretary Kala Ramchandran shared detailed information. A powerpoint presentation (PPT) was also made for the dignitaries by the department.

Saini instructed the officials to ensure that the incomplete construction works are completed as soon as possible so that the site is opened for the tourists.

Apart from this, Saini also prayed at Shri Shri Kripa Bihari temple in Geeta Gyan Sansthanam and spoke to Swami Gyananand.

9,200 buses for CET exam

Responding to media queries, Saini said that in view of the demand of the youth, the government is organising the second CET in the state, for which 13.87 lakh youth applied for Group-C from across the state and the exam will be conducted on July 26 and 27.

“9,200 buses have been arranged to take the youth from their homes to the examination center and drop them back. Registrations are also being done for this. Apart from Haryana Roadways buses, the government has prepared private school buses for the CET examination. For the examination, one member of the family can also travel free with the girl students,” he said.