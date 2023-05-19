Submit challans in illegal sand mining cases promptly, Mohali DC to SHOs

Following reports of delay in submitting challans against people caught for illegal sand mining, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain has warned SHOs of action if there is any delay in submission of challans by their teams. Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain was speaking during a meeting with officials of the district administration. (HT File Photo)

Jain was speaking during a meeting with officials of the district administration. At the meeting, mining officials shared that teams had been formed to prevent illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals.

In this regard, 23 FIRs have been registered, under which 11 tippers, four tractor-trolleys, four Poclain machines and one JCB machine have been impounded by different police stations in the past one month.

Mining executive engineer Sarbjit Singh said ₹27.50 lakh had been collected as fine from tippers/tractors/trolleys carrying illegally mined sand. FIRs have also been registered against people found digging deeper than permissible limits.

He also informed that stone crushers/screening plants operating in the district and illegal material coming from other districts were being monitored regularly. Three check posts had been created at interstate borders and around ₹4 crore had been collected at these posts.

Apart from this, 74 dealer-supplier stock yards had been registered in the district to curb illegal transportation of sand and gravel, he said.

Additional deputy commissioner (G) Amaninder Kaur Brar, Mohali SDM Sarbjit Kaur, Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh, Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, district revenue officer and other officials of the revenue department were also present in the meeting.