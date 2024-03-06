Dera Bassi govt college secures B++ NAAC grade

Government College, Dera Bassi, has received a B++ rating from the esteemed National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Affiliated to Punjabi University, Patiala, the semi-urban college was established in 1975, and caters to the educational needs of the youth of Dera Bassi and surrounding villages. (Government College Dera Bassi)

B++ accreditation is awarded to universities and colleges with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.76-3.00.

A++ is the highest in the grading scale, followed by A+, A, B++, B+, B, C and D. In 2016, when the college was ranked last, it had secured the B grade. In the very first cycle in 2004, it was graded B+. In the region, only Panjab University has the highest A++ grade.

Congratulating the staff and students, college principal Dr Sujata Kaushal attributed the grade elevation to infrastructural expansion, academic reforms and a surge in extra-curricular activities.

It offers various courses, including bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, bachelor of commerce (honours), bachelor of science and bachelor of computer application. It has also collaborated with Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University to offer students two certificate courses in creative writing and content development; and entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation in business.

From 126 students on roll in the first year of its inception, the students’ strength at the college has grown to 1,563 after the 2022-23 intakes.