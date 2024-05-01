Dera Bassi man held for molesting neighbour’s 8-yr-old daughter

Dera Bassi police have arrested a local resident for repeatedly molesting his eight-year-old neighbour. The accused molested her most recently during Navratras, as per the child’s mother in her complaint to Dera Bassi police. (HT File Photo)

The child’s mother, a native of Uttar Pradesh, told police that she lived in a rented accommodation in Dera Bassi and worked for a private firm.

She told police that the accused used to call her daughters home. He would give money to her other daughters and send them to the market, following which he would molest her eight-year-old daughter, who is a Class-4 student.

The accused molested her most recently during Navratras. After the child revealed her ordeal to her mother, she approached the local police, who arrested the accused.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.