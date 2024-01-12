Dera Bassi police attach assets of two drug accused

The Dera Bassi police on Thursday attached properties of two accused involved in separate drug trade cases. In another case, Dera Bassi police attached the properties of NDPS accused Ravi of Khatik Mohalla, Dadpura, Dera Bassi (iStock)

According to police, the accused purchased the properties, estimated to be worth around ₹54 lakh, through illegal gains and with drug money. The properties were attached under Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Lalru police seized two properties of Satinder Kumar, alias Thakur, of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He was nominated in a 2022 FIR after three accused, Abhishek, Harinder Sharma and Ravi Shrivastava, caught with 8 kg opium, had told police that Kumar supplied them the contraband.

The two properties included a three-storey residential building (58.52 square metres) and a 0.341-hectare plot. Both properties, which are worth around ₹31 lakh, are located in Bareilly. The seizure report said Kumar was involved in illegal trade of opium since 2018.

In another case, Dera Bassi police attached the properties of NDPS accused Ravi of Khatik Mohalla, Dadpura, Dera Bassi.

Ravi was caught with 80 kg poppy husk at a check post in Dera Bassi in December 2023. Police have now seized his Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car, a scooter and a shop sized 33.33 square yards at Kurranwala village, Dera Bassi. These properties are worth around ₹23 lakh.

ASP Darpan Kaur Ahluwalia said, “Police are conducting robust financial investigation and follow up for forfeiture of illegally earned assets of NDPS accused and their relatives/associates so as to serve as a credible deterrent for them.”