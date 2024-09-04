Dera Beas chief, deputy Gill make a joint appearance at satsang

Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) spiritual head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his deputy Jasdeep Singh Gill on Tuesday made a joint appearance at the daily satsang (congregation) at the dera. Jasdeep Singh Gill (left) with Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) spiritual head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. (Sourced)

This comes a day after Gill was nominated as the new patron and later dera authorities, bowing to the mounting pressure from the followers, clarified that Dhillon will continue as the spiritual head, while Gill will be his deputy.

During the Satsang on Tuesday, two chairs were placed on the stage. While the main chair was occupied by Dhillon, Gill also got on the stage and paid obeisance to him. Gill took the second chair on the stage while a dera preacher delivered a discourse on the concept of ‘Guru’. Neither Dhillon nor Gill addressed the gathering.

The occasion also saw emotional outpourings by followers following which the spiritual head gestured them to calm down. The preacher also tried to placate the followers who are worried over the health of the present ‘Sant Satguru’.

On Monday, as the reports of Gill being named as the new sect head emerged, the followers started rushing to the dera. The followers, while expressing surprise over the move said it was for the first time that a new sect head was appointed while the current chief was alive.

In a first communiqué, RSSB secretary Devender Kumar Sikri said, “Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has nominated Jasdeep Singh Gill, son of Sukhdev Singh Gill, as patron of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society with immediate effect from September 2, 2024.” Hours later, dera authorities said there is no handing over of ‘gurugaddi’ and no ‘dastar bandi’ as is being projected in the media. “Baba ji is healthy and will continue to be the guru of Radha Soami Beas faith and the Jasdeep Singh Gill ji will be his gaddi nasheen (deputy),” the dera authorities said in a message disseminated to its sewadars and followers through social media.