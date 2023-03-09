Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim booked for hurting religious sentiments in Jalandhar

Jalandhar rural police have booked Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on the charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments by allegedly defaming Guru Ravidas and Saint Kabir. The case was registered under section 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of IPC on the complaint of Jassi Talhan, president of Guru Ravidas Tiger Force, at Patara police station. The case was registered under section 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of IPC on the complaint of Jassi Talhan, president of Guru Ravidas Tiger Force, at Patara police station. (ANI file photo)

In his complaint against dera head, Talhan alleged that a recorded video was uploaded on ‘YouTube’ channel named ‘DR MSG TOPIC’ on February 5 in which Ram Rahim was giving sermons to his followers while he was on parole recently. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

“In a video, Ram Rahim could be heard quoting concocted stories about both Guru Ravidas and Saint Kabir. He used unacceptable and controversial words in the video besides invoking a completely false comparison of both the saintly figures,” the complaint stated.

The complaint further stated that the video content hurt the religious sentiments of the whole SC community. Jalandhar rural’s senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said the case was registered following a preliminary investigation into the matter.

“We will now check the veracity of the video content and YouTube channel on which it has been uploaded besides gathering information about its owner. We will also look into all the technical details,” he said.

The dera chief has been serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

