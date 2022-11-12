Dera follower’s murder case: Two days on, police clueless about whereabouts of 3 shooters

Two days after the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case in Faridkot, the Punjab Police is still groping in the dark to find the whereabouts of the three shooters, including two Punjab module shooters.

The Punjab Police intelligence unit and Delhi Police counter-intelligence unit have identified all six assailants, which include four from the Haryana module and two of the Punjab module shooters, who killed Pardeep Singh inside his shop in Kotkapura on Thursday morning.

But Delhi Police special cell was quick to respond with the arrest of three shooters of the Haryana module including two juveniles from Patiala less than 24 hours after the murder, while Punjab Police are still searching for clues with no arrest so far.

The arrested accused were identified as Jitender, 26, of Kalanaur, Rohtak and two juveniles belonging to Bhiwani and Rohtak in Haryana. Two Punjab module shooters have been identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Goldy and Manpreet Singh alias Mani of Faridkot. While the fourth absconding member of the Haryana module is identified as a person with an alias — Hooda.

Faridkot SSP says got strong leads, shooters will be arrested soon

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh said that the police have identified both Goldy and Mani on the day of the murder. “Raids were conducted at their houses and other places but unfortunately, they were not found there. Our teams are carrying out a special operation to nab the remaining accused and are also in contact with Delhi police, who have three accused in their custody. We have gathered strong clues, hopefully, the remaining accused will be nabbed soon,” he added.

Police tracking those who provided logistics support

Meanwhile, Punjab Police are also identifying the persons, who had provided the logistics support and arms to the shooters. Faridkot inspector general of police (IGP) PK Yadav said that a number of people who provided logistics support are involved in the murder. “Police teams are hunting them down, there will be several arrests in this case very soon,” he added. It said that the modules were being handled independently by Canada-based Goldy Brar, an accomplice of fugitive Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to police, the accused had fired about 55 bullets during the attack on Pardeep, who had sustained eight bullets.

Pardeep was an accused in two cases of sacrilege after a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015, and after torn pages of a ‘bir’ were found scattered near Bargari gurdwara on October 12, 2015. He was granted bail in the sacrilege cases on August 3, 2021.

