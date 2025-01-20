Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dera follower’s murder: Faridkot court rejects NIA’s plea seeking transfer of case to Delhi

ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
Jan 20, 2025 09:44 PM IST

The court of the Faridkot additional sessions judge on Monday dismissed an application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the transfer of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Kataria’s murder case to New Delhi.

The court of the Faridkot additional sessions judge on Monday dismissed an application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the transfer of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Kataria’s murder case to New Delhi.

On November 10, 2022, Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh Kataria, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six motorcycle-borne assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot district. (HT File)
On November 10, 2022, Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh Kataria, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six motorcycle-borne assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot district. (HT File)

On November 10, 2022, Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh Kataria, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six motorcycle-borne assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot district.

The central agency had moved an application in the Faridkot trial court for transfer of the case to NIA special court, Patiala House Court (PHC), Delhi. The court of Faridkot additional sessions judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa dismissed the application filed by the NIA.

Advocate VK Monga, who is counsel for Kataria’s wife, said that the NIA had only moved an application seeking transfer of the case, they have not sought any permission to investigate this case further. “The NIA has also not registered any separate FIR in connection with Pardeep’s murder. Observing these facts the court has dismissed the application filed by the NIA,” he said.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that “the sessions court is not a competent authority to transfer the case to another state or UT as it does not fall under its jurisdiction. Only the high court has the authority to transfer cases out of the state. The sessions court can only transfer cases within the district, so the plea was defective.”

Pardeep was shot dead inside his shop at Hari Nau in Kotkapura, while his gunman was injured. Police had identified all six assailants, which include four from the Haryana module and two of the Punjab module shooters. The modules were being handled independently by one of the most wanted gangsters in India and Canada Goldy Brar, an accomplice of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On