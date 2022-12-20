Dera follower’s murder: Two held for helping shooters escape, hide

Two persons, who took shooters to Patiala and provided them shelter after the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh Kataria, were arrested on Monday. The accused were identified as Parwinder Singh of Sangrur and Manpreet Singh of Malerkotla.

According to an official privy to the development, after killing the Dera follower, who was also an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, the six shooters abandoned their two motorcycles and fled in two cars waiting for them at Bajakhana, 15km away from the crime site in Kotkapura.

“Parwinder and Manpreet were waiting for the shooters at Bajakhana. They picked gangster Jitender Jeetu and two juvenile shooters and moved to Patiala in a Maruti Alto. They also made arrangements for their stay over there,” the official said.

Both the accused were presented in the court after a medical checkup. The court has sent them to three-day police custody.