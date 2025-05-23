Derabassi factory worker dies after gas exposure

A 40-year-old contractual labourer was killed after alleged gas exposure at a chemical plant on Mubarakpur Road in Derabassi. The victim was identified as Sunil Yadav, who had been working in the plant for the last 14 months. His family has accused the contractor and factory management of negligence. (HT File)

According to his family, he was exposed to toxic gas while on night duty on May 17, which led to irritation in his eyes and a steady deterioration in his health.

Speaking at the Derabassi government hospital, where Yadav’s body was kept for post-mortem, his wife and daughter alleged that instead of being taken to a government or specialised hospital, he was given basic medication at small private facilities.

“When he returned home in the morning, his eyes and mouth were severely affected. We informed the contractor, who then took him to a private hospital in Derabassi. We were not even allowed to see him inside. Despite inadequate facilities, he was admitted there. When his condition worsened, they told us to shift him to Chandigarh, but it was too late.”

They alleged that attempts were made to suppress the case by avoiding government hospitals and limiting transparency. They also claimed that they were denied access to Yadav’s medical records and not given any documentation related to his treatment.

The family has accused the chemical plant management and contractor of forcing Yadav to work in a hazardous area without adequate safety measures.

Yashvardhan Tripathi, HR manager of the chemical plant, denied any negligence on the factory’s part. “We provided the best possible treatment and were closely monitoring the situation. The worker was employed through a contractor,” he said.

Derabassi station house officer Inspector Sumit Mor said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the viscera preserved. “We are awaiting the report. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.