Designer duo apologises for Gulmarg fashion show

Even as there was no let-up in the outrage over the fashion show in Gulmarg, the designer duo, Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja, who organised the show, on Monday apologised for ‘any hurt caused’. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah ordered a probe into the fashion show held in Gulmarg. (PTI)

Widespread outrage ensued after photos of the skiwear collection show, organised on March 7 by label Shivan & Narresh, surfaced on social media platforms, with users calling it out for ‘disrespecting local sensitivities’. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also ordered a probe into the show.

Shivan and Narresh is India’s prominent luxury resort wear brand. On its twitter handle, the label calls itself ‘India’s first luxury holiday brand’.

“We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramzan. Our intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski and après-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments,” they said.

Part of the Ski & Après Ski 2025 festival, Shivan & Narresh hosted the event to mark its 15th anniversary, showcasing ‘skiwear collection with vibrant art prints’.

The label acknowledged the concerns raised by people.

“Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful,” they said.

Shivan, with a masters in design from Istituto Europeo di Design at Milan in Italy, and Narresh, who pursued luxury and marketing course from the same institute, launched the brand in Cannes at ‘Mare di Moda’ with its 100% stitch-free swim line. They claim the brand has a unique signature style that is ‘bold, confident and sophisticated’.

“With a keen focus on holiday lifestyles, the offerings encompass modern wardrobe of holiday connoisseurs,” their website says.

In India, the brand was launched with Lakme Fashion week in 2010. Digitally, it started in 2013. Their stores are located at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi, Kalaghoda in Mumbai, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Their awards and recognition include ‘best emerging designers’ at Marie Claire Awards, 2010; Elle India Power List, 2010; ‘best resort wear designers’ at Elle Style Awards, 2010; Swarovski Jewellery Design Awards, 2010; ‘best cruisewear designers’ at Grazia Young Fashion Awards, 2011; Forbes 30 under 30 list, 2013; and Wedding Sutra Influencer Awards, 2018.