Despite Pahalgam attack, August floods, 1.61 cr tourists visited J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Union territory recorded a footfall of 1.61 crore tourists last year up to November despite the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and subsequent floods in August. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Union territory recorded a footfall of 1.61 crore tourists last year up to November despite the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and subsequent floods in August. (HT File)

During his Republic Day speech here, Sinha appreciated efforts of the government to revive tourism despite the two major events.

The LG also took pride in the fact that Jammu and Kashmir was among the fastest-growing regions in the country, with its economy estimated to grow by 11% at current prices.

He attributed the improvement to sustained government initiatives and strategic policy interventions.

Tourism sector occupies a pivotal position in the economy of the Union territory and was granted the status of an industry in 2020 to attract greater investment.

“Known as the ‘Paradise on Earth’, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1.61 crore tourist visits in 2025 up to November. While this figure is lower than last year’s 2.36 crore visits (a 32% decline), considering the adverse impact of the Pahalgam incident in April and subsequent floods, sustained and focused efforts of the government have yielded encouraging and resilient outcomes,” Sinha said in his speech

He said the government was making sustained efforts to develop world-class tourist destinations, with financial support from the Union tourism ministry and external funding agencies.

“With a vision to explore and unlock new tourism potential, nine new tourist destinations have been identified, and projects are being prepared to develop these sites in accordance with international standards,” he added.

He said the Kashmir Marathon was being developed as a flagship initiative for sports tourism and destination branding, projecting Kashmir as a global hub for sports and wellness tourism.

“The participation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah further reinforced confidence, unity and projected Kashmir’s image as a safe, open and welcoming destination. The maiden edition of the Jammu Marathon has been formally launched and is scheduled for March,” the LG said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir’s economy was estimated to register a growth rate of 11% at current prices. “The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the Union territory is estimated at ₹2,62,458 crore for 2024-25, up from ₹2,36,059 crore in 2023-24. This positive trajectory underscores the effectiveness of ongoing economic development strategies, infrastructure expansion and business-friendly policies,” he said.

He said an industrial transformation was underway in Jammu and Kashmir. “Since 2020, 2,227 industrial units in the organised sector, involving an investment of ₹15,940 crore and generating employment for 73,827 persons, have commenced production. Additionally, 1,028 units with a proposed investment of ₹27,613 crore have initiated groundwork, of which 396 units, with an investment of ₹9,949 crore, are expected to commence production by March,” the LG said.

He said claims worth ₹805 crore had been approved under the New Central Sector Scheme. Further, 1,316 Jammu and Kashmir-based startups had been registered on the DPIIT (Startup India) portal, including 471 women-led startups, reflecting growing entrepreneurial momentum and national recognition.

Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir administration remained committed to the resettlement and welfare of Kashmiri migrant families.

“A total of 6,000 flats have been sanctioned for Kashmiri migrant employees working in the Valley, against which 3,736 flats have been completed and 3,250 allotted to eligible migrant families. The remaining flats are scheduled for completion by March,” he said, adding that efforts had been made to extend the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT health insurance scheme to migrant families, with more than 1,200 families registered so far.

The LG called upon people of all generations to come together and actively support the government in building the Jammu and Kashmir where youth had equal opportunities, where women-led development drove economic growth and social stability, and where unity, peace, and commitment guided citizens towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

“I assure every citizen that this government, with firm resolve, will continue to create and pursue meaningful opportunities for all, enabling every individual to shape their own destiny and realise new aspirations,” he said.

He also recalled that how Operation Sindoor emerged as a defining moment in India’s national security doctrine.

“Post Pahalgam attack, India made it unequivocally clear that any terrorist attack on its soil would be treated as an act of war. Operation Sindoor was not merely a military action; it was a declaration of India’s strategic resolve. We struck at the heart of the enemy, dismantled their terror infrastructure, exposed the hollowness of nuclear threats, and reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to protecting national sovereignty. Through this operation, India conveyed to the world that every act of terrorism and every attempt to support it will be met with a decisive response,” he said.

The LG said that India had firmly drawn a new red line. “The success of Operation Sindoor has instilled renewed confidence among citizens that our brave soldiers remain vigilant and fully committed to their protection. At the same time, it has sent a clear signal to the international community that India’s actions are rational, restrained, and rooted in its legitimate right to self-defence. Whether terrorist networks operate across the border or within it, they will be completely neutralised,” he added.