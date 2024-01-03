Despite poor fiscal health, govt spent large amount of funds on CPS: Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the state government had given a lot of facilities to chief parliamentary secretaries (CPS) by appointing them against the rules. The high court has banned all CPS from providing ministerial facilities and the BJP welcomed this decision of the HC. Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur felicitates Union minister Anurag Thakur in Hamirpur on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Jai Ram Thakur said all CPS have been working in the state for the past one year. “Despite the economic crisis in the state, the government spent crores of rupees on them, which could have been used for the development works. We hope that the chief minister will respect the court order and take immediate action,” he said.

The former chief minister said the government made a lot of efforts to stall, postpone, and divert the matter but none of their efforts were successful. “They first appealed for dismissal of our petition but failed. There was a demand to transfer the case from the high court to the Supreme Court, which was rejected by the Supreme Court. Now, the time has come that Congress will have to answer to the honourable court and the people of the state,” he said.