Details of spending on AAP’s victory rally exposes hollowness of Mann & team’s honesty claims: Opposition
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday said that Rs.14.63 lakh incurred on government account over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s ‘Vijay Yatra’ (victory rally) on March 13, even before the ministers were sworn in, has exposed the hollowness of Bhagwant Mann-led government’s much-touted claims of honesty.
In a statement, Bajwa said the AAP, instead of spending from party funds – the rally was not a government function as the ministers had not been administered oath of office yet – had spent lakhs of rupees on lodging party leaders in five-star hotel, decorations, gold-plated swords, phulkari etc. presented to the Delhi leadership.
Notably, Bajwa’s reaction comes following a Hindustan Times report on Saturday, which exposed how ₹14.63 lakh was spent on the function marked to celebrate the victory of the AAP in assembly polls. The information was procured through an RTI.
Bajwa said both Mann and Kejriwal owe explanation to the people of Punjab about the “open loot” even before their constitutional initiation into the government.
“The people of Punjab would eagerly await the announcement regarding reimbursement of expenditure of ₹14.65 lakh on Vijay Yatra, besides the yet-to-be-disclosed loss to the state exchequer on account of misuse of the government buses on that day, for the pleasure of the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Further, how would the AAP correct the abuse of authority by officers in debiting this expenditure to the government account?” said Bajwa.
SAD also flays moves
In a statement released here, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that on one hand, AAP is preaching that it was working to save Punjab but on the other, it was running Punjab with unwarranted expenditure and loans. He said while AAP leaders were honoured with gold plated swords, accommodated in five-star hotel, the government led by Mann took a loan of Rs. 10,762 crore within five months of coming to power.
-
Since outbreak, 2,100 cases, nine cattle deaths due to lumpy skin disease in Yamunanagar
Days after its outbreak in Haryana in July-end, as many as 2,100 cases of lumpy skin disease have been reported in Yamunanagar district with nine animals dying after the infection till Saturday. Almost half of them have been recorded only in the Radaur sub-division while 300 such cases have also appeared in neighbouring Ambala district too, mostly in the Barara sub-division in the same period, officials said.
-
Guest column | Lest we forget the bloody legacy of India’s Partition
On August 15, Indians will celebrate 75 years of Independence by hoisting the national flag on their houses as a mark of national unity and patriotism, but we must not forget the 2 million people killed and 10-20 million people displaced in the worst carnage ever seen in the subcontinent. Freedom from the British came at a colossal cost – we killed and got killed. The dice was loaded against Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was then the leader of the All-India Muslim League.
-
Karnataka home minister says locals are behind killing of BJP member
Praveen Nettaru (32), a Zilla Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death by unidentified bike-borne assailants on July 26 night at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district. A day after the murder, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the assailants involved in Nettaru’s murder could have come from Kerala. The Karnataka police had also sent teams to the neighbouring state to probe the matter.
-
Panjab University syndicate to meet on August 13 after two years
The Panjab University syndicate is scheduled to meet on August 13 after a gap of two years. This will be the first meeting of the newly elected syndicate, which is the executive government of the university. The last meeting of the 15-member body was held in July 2020. The senate – PU's apex governing body – was elected last year after a one-year delay.
-
Another Chandigarh resident defrauded while booking hotel room
A man looking to book a room at Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17, ended up losing ₹86,525 from hDebashish Mandal, a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh'sbank account. Debashish Mandal, a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh, said on July 15, he wanted to book a room at Hotel Shivalikview. He said his manager looked up the hotel's number online and called it. He shared that a room was available for ₹4,000 per night and offered 20% discount through credit card payment.
