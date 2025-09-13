Detection of dwarf virus in Kangra, Sirmaur raises concern among paddy farmers

The southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV) has been detected in several paddy-growing pockets of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra and Sirmaur districts, raising concern among farmers and agriculture experts. The southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV) has been detected in several paddy-growing pockets of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra and Sirmaur districts, raising concern among farmers and agriculture experts. (HT File)

State agriculture authorities have intensified field surveillance after the detection of the virus, which causes severe stunting, yellowing, and underdeveloped roots in infected paddy plants. The disease, spread by the white-backed plant hopper (WBPH), can cause significant yield losses. Paddy has been sown on nearly 72,000 hectares across Himachal, with Kangra district alone accounting for about 33,000 hectares. Currently, the rice crop is in the pinnacle initiation stage, which marks the transition from vegetative to reproductive growth.

According to agriculture department officials, the virus has been reported in Kangra’s Rait, Fatehpur, Kangra, Indora, Nagrota Bagwan, Nurpur, Baijnath, and Panchrukhi blocks. In Sirmaur, it has been detected in the Paonta Valley region.

Agriculture minister Chander Kumar recently reviewed the situation with officials of the agriculture department and scientists from agriculture university, Palampur. Following this, a diagnostic team was constituted to monitor fields and assist farmers.

The SRBSDV was first reported in China’s Guangdong Province in 2001 and detected in India in 2022, when paddy fields in Punjab and other states were affected. Officials said the virus has also been observed in Himachal during the past two years.

Chander Kumar said that the department is closely monitoring the situation. “The officials and the experts of the agriculture university have already been told to conduct field visits from time to time and take preventive measures,” he said.

Additional director of agriculture (North Zone) Dr Rahul Katoch said that infected plants shrink to almost half or one-third of their normal size, while leaves turn dark green and roots remain underdeveloped, making the plants easy to uproot. “Farmers should monitor their crops weekly by tilting and tapping the base of plants to dislodge WBPH nymphs and adults. Infected plants must be removed and destroyed immediately, and water stagnation in fields should be avoided,” he advised.