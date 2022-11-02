Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Developmental claims in Ladakh only on papers, not on ground: Omar

Developmental claims in Ladakh only on papers, not on ground: Omar

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:59 AM IST

Mocking the development claims in Ladakh, Omar Abdullah said National Conference government gave various projects the over the years to the region

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (PTI file)
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (PTI file)
ByHT Correspondent

The National Conference (NC) president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday mocked the development claims of the UT administration of Ladakh and said that the claims existed only on paper and not on the ground.

NC on Monday claimed that authorities in Ladakh had tried to dissuade Omar from visiting Kargil on the grounds that his visit may disturb peace in the region.

“What could have been disturbed? We are here for the past two days. Please tell us where we disturbed and where we vitiated the atmosphere. We just met our colleagues and talked about what we talk in Delhi, Jammu and Srinagar and what we talked about before the PM in Delhi,” he told reporters in Kargil.

Omar also mocked the development claims in Ladakh.

“ The said projects were given by the NC government over the years. Show me what new the UT administration has given to the people. The projects being showcased today were of NC,” he said.

“Is BJP giving out of their pocket.. its all people’s taxes which they pay in the form of GST. The university and health, education and tourism infrastructure... all came from your taxes,” he added.

“Let us assume that NC did nothing in the past 70 years then tell me what new they did in the UT. I have heard and seen a lot on the papers but there is nothing on the ground,” Omar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out